US actress Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against a sheriff's officer.

Domestic violence charges against her boyfriend were dropped but four misdemeanour counts of battery were upheld.

Her brother dialled 911 after seeing the actress and her boyfriend fighting at her home in California.

Sgt Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Ms Locklear, 56, was "extremely hostile".

Buschow told the LA Times more police had to be called to the house because she was physically resisting arrest.

The officer said deputies had struggled to get Ms Locklear, a former star of US soap opera Melrose Place, into a police patrol car.

As a result, the 56-year-old is also facing one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Garo Kuredjian said Ms Locklear's boyfriend had a physical injury, though he declined medical treatment.

The actress was taken to Ventura County Jail and released after posting $20,000 (£14,300) bail.

Ms Locklear, who was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, first rose to fame as Sammy Jo Carrington in the 1980s TV show Dynasty.

As well as Melrose Place, she later appeared on TV police drama TJ Hooker and sitcom Spin City, for which she was twice nominated for a Golden Globe.

The actress had a previous brush with the authorities in 2008 when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

She was fined $900 and sentenced to three years' informal probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

