BBC One to screen Oscar-winner Silent Child
Oscar-winning British short film The Silent Child is to be shown on BBC One on Good Friday, giving UK viewers the first chance to see it.
Written and directed by ex-Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton, the 20-minute film tells of a young deaf girl who struggles to communicate.
Maisie Sly, a six-year-old girl from Swindon, plays the title role.
She travelled to Los Angeles earlier this month to attend the Oscars and see her film named the winner.
Shenton, who is from Stoke-On-Trent, was inspired to write the film because of her own family's experience.
When she was 12 her father went deaf after receiving treatment for chemotherapy.
She learned sign language and became a qualified British Sign Language Interpreter and ambassador for the National Deaf Children's Society.
She and Overton, who is now her fiance, cast Maisie after conducting a nationwide search and auditioning 100 children.
Millions were touched earlier this month when Shenton, 30, used sign language during her Oscar acceptance speech.
She and Overton subsequently revealed they hope to be able to turn their short into a feature-length film.
The Silent Child will be shown on BBC One on 30 March at 19:40 BST.
