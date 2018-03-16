Image caption Bowles said she was "looking forward to seeing a little less of the M4"

Long-standing Radio 2 travel presenter Lynn Bowles has announced live on air she is leaving the station at Easter - after 18 years of 4am starts.

"I have a small announcement to make," she told Ken Bruce earlier. "I'm afraid I'm going to be leaving Radio 2."

Bowles, who will take her leave on 29 March, has provided traffic news for presenters including Sir Terry Wogan and Chris Evans.

She will continue to present her Sunday afternoon show on BBC Radio Wales.

'Sad day for us all'

"After 18 long years of my alarm clock waking me at 4am, it's time to destroy it with some heavy machinery," the Cardiff-born broadcaster said.

"During my time at BBC Radio 2 I've done my best to make Ken Bruce acceptable to polite society. I'm not entirely sure I have been successful in my endeavours."

Image caption Bowles has appeared on Ken Bruce's show for the full 18 years of her tenure

She added: "Working with Sir Terry Wogan was a joy. I was inducted into the practice of eating curries and full Christmas dinners early in the mornings.

"Luckily for me the madness continued when Chris Evans took over the Breakfast Show.

"I'd like to thank Radio 2 and all the fabulously informative motorists and truckers who have allowed me to do my bit trying to keep traffic moving around the UK."

Image caption Ken Bruce and Lynn Bowles pictured in 2003

Radio 2 boss Lewis Carnie described Bowles as "a much-loved part of the Radio 2 family" who had provided "an invaluable service to millions of listeners".

Ken Bruce, who has worked with Bowles for the full 18 years of her tenure, paid his own tribute on Twitter, saying it was "a sad day for us all".

"There is not enough space here to say everything I would wish," wrote Bowles on her own Twitter feed.

"Apart, of course, from my debt of gratitude to the BBC and all those with whom I have worked."

