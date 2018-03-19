Music News LIVE: 19 March
19 March 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Flight of the Conchords postpone their UK tour through injury, while The Roots, Liam Gallagher and Aretha Franklin have all been forced to shut down gigs. Plus, a funky new video from Migos and Drake, David Byrne talks to 6 Music about his life affirming new project and we're getting possibly the world's first soundtrack sequel.
