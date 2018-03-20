Entertainment & Arts

Sting stands in for sick actor in Last Ship musical

Coming up in Music News LIVE... The Beatles' Ringo Starr is to receive a knighthood later, Sting had to stand in for a sick cast member at his Last Ship musical in Newcastle, Dua Lipa is ready to return to the stage after tooth surgery, Take That perform on a London roof and Sam Smith is mourning the end of his favourite band.

