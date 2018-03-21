Ed Sheeran meets a happy snapper
- 21 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
In today's Music News LIVE... Footloose and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours to be preserved by the US National Recording Registry, Demi Lovato discusses mental health struggles with chat show host Dr Phil, Ed Sheeran meets a crocodile and live music from French singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.