Ant McPartlin charged with drink driving

Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink driving, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

It follows his arrest after a collision on Sunday involving three vehicles in south-west London, where minor injuries were recorded.

Mr McPartlin attended Kingston police station on Wednesday, where he was interviewed under caution.

The presenter will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 4 April.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr McPartlin was seen leaving his house in west London earlier on Wednesday

The TV star could face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a minimum driving ban of a year, if found guilty.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the incident after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

Mr McPartlin's publicist subsequently confirmed the presenter would be taking time off from his TV commitments "for the foreseeable future" and would seek further treatment.

He entered rehab in June 2017, after developing an addiction to prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015. He later said he was "overwhelmed" by the public support.

Image copyright PA Image caption Donnelly (right) has co-hosted the show with McPartlin since 2002

Meanwhile, ITV confirmed on Wednesday that Declan Donnelly will present Saturday Night Takeaway on his own for the rest of this series.

This Saturday's show was cancelled after Mr McPartlin's arrest, but the following two episodes, which will air on 31 March and 7 April, will now be presented solo by Donnelly.