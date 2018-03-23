Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 23 March

  • 23 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... its all about New Music Friday with new tracks from Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, 30 Seconds to Mars and Sia, plus country-folk star Courtney Marie Andrews talks about how mental health has shaped her new album, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody explains how he conquered his demons and the classical Brits returns after five-year break.

