The invite may have got lost in the post, but with the wedding of the year fast approaching, here's what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nuptials.

When and where is it?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan will walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

The couple will wed on Saturday 19 May at 12:00 BST at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The chapel - where Prince Harry was christened - holds about 800 people.

Ms Markle was baptised and confirmed at the Chapel Royal on 6 March, at the Queen's request.

At 13:00 they will travel through Windsor, Berkshire, in a carriage.

Who's going?

Image copyright EPA Image caption Invites die-stamped in gold have been sent out

Invitations have been sent to 600 guests, with a further 200 invited to the couple's evening reception - including the Spice Girls.

The pair have also extended the invitation to over 1,000 members of the public - who will be able to watch the arrival and departure of the bride and groom from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

There has been much speculation about whether former US president Barack Obama - who Prince Harry interviewed when he guest edited the BBC Radio 4's Today programme - will make the cut. It is unlikely that US president Donald Trump will be in attendance. When asked whether he had received an invite for the wedding, Mr Trump said "not that I know of".

What are people likely to wear?

The dress code listed on the royal invitation requests a "morning suit or lounge suit" for men, and a "day dress with hat" for women.

That means shirts, suits and ties with the possibility of top hats and waist coats for men. Meanwhile women will be expected to opt for knee length dresses, with hat choices similar to those found at Royal Ascot.

The details of Ms Markle's wedding dress remains a mystery.

Who will lead the service?

Image copyright PA Image caption The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will marry the prince and Ms Markle.

The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George's Chapel.

Following the marriage service, a carriage procession will travel along a route including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle.

What do we know about the reception?

Image copyright Alexi Lubomirski Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos were shot by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House

All 600 guests will attend a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen.

Ms Markle is reportedly planning to break with the tradition for royal brides by making a speech.

Then, later in the evening the newlyweds will celebrate with 200 guests at a private reception less than mile from Windsor Castle at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

The 17th-century country house and gardens - a former home to numerous royals throughout history - was the back drop for pair's engagement photos.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

What about the wedding cake?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kensington Palace said the couple were "very much looking forward to sharing" the cake with their wedding guests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an organic lemon and elderflower cake for their big day.

In keeping with transatlantic nature of the occasion, the couple have enlisted Californian pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Bakery in east London, to bake the cake.

And the after-party?

A statement from Kensington Palace said Ms Markle and Prince Harry wanted "members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too".

Pubs and bars across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open later than usual - serving until 1am on the morning of the wedding day, and again after the couple are married.

What souvenirs are on offer?

Image copyright EPA Image caption Gifts featuring the Royal couple are already on the shelves of many London souvenir shops

You may not be able to get your hands on the official wedding favours, but that needn't stop people from getting a souvenir to remember the day - especially if you like china.

The official range of commemorative fine bone china is by the Royal Collection Trust and includes mugs, a tankard and a plate.

Image copyright PA Image caption An official commemorative plate - yours for £49

Meanwhile, Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Halcyon Days is manufacturing a range of mugs, plates and teapots.

The firm is one of only 14 to hold royal warrants, a certificate for providing goods and services to the royal households.