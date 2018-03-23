Image copyright PA

Suzuki has announced it is withdrawing its advertising campaign featuring Ant and Dec.

"No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki's endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end," the car company said.

TV presenter Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving following a collision involving three vehicles in south-west London on Sunday.

This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled.

The Suzuki statement said: "We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"As a car brand, we recognise the seriousness of Ant's charge. We completely support Ant's decision to seek treatment.

"Suzuki will however continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents.

"Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV's decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the Plane to Florida for the series finale."

The final two episodes of the programme, which will air on 31 March and 7 April, will now be presented solo by Declan Donnelly.

