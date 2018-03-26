Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 26 March

  • 26 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Sir Paul McCartney joins the March for Our Lives rally in New York, Run the Jewels' Killer Mike apologises over NRA interview criticising marchers, the first statue dedicated to David Bowie is unveiled, Michael Buble gets some A-list support in Hyde Park and the Greatest Showman soundtrack equals Adele's chart record.

