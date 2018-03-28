Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Adam Nimoy, Terry Farrell and the late Leonard Nimoy

The son of Leonard Nimoy has wed Star Trek actress Terry Farrell on what would've been his dad's 87th birthday.

The son of the actor famous for playing Mr Spock also had a role in Star Trek, as he directed episodes of The Next Generation.

Farrell, who starred in the Deep Space Nine series of the science-fiction saga, announced her engagement to Adam Nimoy last year.

The pair first went public as a couple at a Star Trek convention last year.

The couple, who married at San Francisco's City Hall, shared their wedding selfie with film critic Scott Mantz, who posted it on Twitter.

Farrell, 54, and Nimoy, 61, received congratulations from stars of the Star Trek franchise, including Jeri Ryan, who played the Borg Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager.

They also were called a "radiant couple" by Robert Picardo, known for his role as The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager.

Leonard Nimoy, who was last seen as Spock in 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, died in February 2015 at the age of 83.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leonard Nimoy played Mr Spock in Star Trek

A few months before he died, Leonard worked with Adam on a documentary called For the Love of Spock.

In sadder Star Trek news, it has been announced that science-fiction author David Bischoff died earlier this month at the age of 66.

Bischoff shared writing credits on two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and wrote numerous film and TV tie-in novels.

