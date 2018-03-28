Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 28 March

  • 28 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... BBC Three uncovers new sexual abuse allegations against singer R Kelly, Radio 1 is ordered to play more 'new music', Simian Mobile Disco cancel a US tour due to a rare illness, The Weekend drops a hint that a surprise album could be coming and a look at 5 pop songs you didn't know were about God.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.