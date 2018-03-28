Image copyright PA Image caption Zelda Perkins worked for Weinstein's Miramax Films in the UK in the 1990s

An ex-assistant of Harvey Weinstein has told a committee of MPs she was subject to an "immoral" non-disclosure agreement on leaving his employment.

"You can't have an agreement covering up criminality," Zelda Perkins told the Women and Equalities Committee inquiry into workplace sexual harassment.

Ms Perkins said she had left her job at Weinstein's company Miramax after he tried to rape a colleague.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of "non-consensual sexual contact".

He, Miramax and the company's owner Disney were invited to give evidence to the committee, but declined.

Ms Perkins said she felt "pressure" to sign the NDA and had been "unhappy with the entire process".

She said she had tried to make sure the agreement contained restrictions on Weinstein's future conduct, but that they were not subsequently enforced.

"I was essentially defrauded," she told the committee, calling for scrutiny on how NDAs were used.

