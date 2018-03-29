Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barr (left) has declared herself to be a supporter of President Trump

The ratings success of Roseanne Barr's return to her self-titled TV sitcom prompted President Donald Trump to give her a congratulatory phone call.

The White House confirmed to the New York Times the call had taken place.

The return of Barr's 1990s sitcom after 20 years away drew an audience of more than 18 million viewers on Tuesday.

The first two episodes of the revived show's nine-episode run reintroduced Barr's blue-collar heroine, Roseanne Conner, as a Trump-supporting granny.

Image copyright ABC Image caption John Goodman (centre) reprises his role as Dan in the rebooted sitcom

It also saw the return of John Goodman as Roseanne's husband Dan alongside such other series regulars as Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.

Speaking to the Times this week, Barr - a Trump supporter herself - said she felt it was "important" to reflect Trump's appeal to working class Americans.

"I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it," she said.

Roseanne's political allegiances have been the subject of heated debate on social media this week.

Skip Twitter post by @countrysherry Don’t let them try to intimidate you @Roseanne Barr! It is very refreshing to finally see someone on tv not bashing Trump. Thank you God bless! — Sherry Hudson (@countrysherry) March 29, 2018 Report

Others felt the phone call suggested the president should reconsider his priorities.

Skip Twitter post by @rolandscahill Next time Donald Trump doesn't have the time to call a family of a dead US servicemen killed in action, remember that he has the time to call Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on 'ratings' — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 29, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @WillD1am So POTUS called Roseanne yesterday to congratulate her on her big ratings, but never even bothered to call the families of any of the #parkland victims? — Willa D 🌊🌊 (@WillD1am) March 29, 2018 Report

Yet others, among them Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, felt the show's rating message sent a message to "screaming Trump-hating liberals".

Skip Twitter post by @piersmorgan So Roseanne, a Trump supporter on & off screen, delivers stupendous ratings in the rebooted series.

A message there, methinks, for all the screaming Trump-hating liberals: not everyone in America thinks like you... pic.twitter.com/LbrnNVCKr4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2018 Report

The new series of Roseanne is on ABC in the US but has yet to be picked up for broadcast or streaming in the UK.

