Missed this week's entertainment news?
It's been a busy week in the world of entertainment. Here's a rundown of some of the stories we covered and the people we spoke to.
Thousands turned out for Sir Ken Dodd's funeral
Thousands of fans of Sir Ken Dodd have joined friends and family to say a final "tatty bye" to the comedy legend at his funeral in Liverpool.
Some waved his trademark tickling sticks in the air at the end of the service at the Anglican cathedral.
There was also a rousing round of applause as his coffin was carried out to the strains of his song Happiness.
Children dressed as his colourful Diddymen characters followed the coffin out of the packed cathedral.
Two final episodes of Peter Kay's Car Share to be shown
The final two episodes of Peter Kay's Car Share are to be broadcast on BBC One in May, it's been confirmed.
Fans of the sitcom will finally see what happens between his character John and Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson.
The episodes - which have already been filmed - will come a year after Kay said the show was coming to an end following its second series.
Margot Robbie is taking on Shakespeare
Margot Robbie is planning a new TV series, which will give Shakespeare plays a "female perspective".
The Oscar-nominated actress is creating 10 standalone episodes with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, each of which will tackle a different play.
The stories will be told from female points of view, with the series led by a predominantly female creative team.
The popstars singing about God
According to a report in The Sun, Justin Bieber is recording a religious concept album.
The pop star is said to be on the lookout for songs with a Christian message after reconnecting with his faith through the Pentecostal megachurch Hillsong Church.
But there are plenty of examples of mainstream artists turning their faith into great pop songs - from Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace ("Oh my God, what a God I serve") to Bob Marley's One Love ("Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel all right").
Women praised for inspirational show
Stars including Coleen Nolan and breast cancer survivor Victoria Derbyshire have been hailed "warrior women" for baring all for breast cancer awareness.
Eight women took part in The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, stripping off in front of a live audience.
Those chosen have all been affected by cancer.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.