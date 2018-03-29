Image caption Kay stars alongside Sian Gibson in Car Share

The final two episodes of Peter Kay's Car Share are to be broadcast on BBC One in May, it's been confirmed.

Fans of the sitcom will finally see what happens between his character John and Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson.

The episodes - which have already been filmed - will come a year after Kay said the show was coming to an end following its second series.

There will be an unscripted episode before the finale, which will reveal if John and Kayleigh have a happy ending.

A charity screening of the two episodes is taking place in Blackpool next month before the rest of the UK gets to watch them, a tweet from Peter Kay's account announced on Thursday.

It was the first tweet from the account since Kay said in December that he was cancelling his comeback tour - his first tour in eight years - due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

The event, on 7 April, will raise money for The Lily Foundation, which treats children with mitochondrial disease.

In a statement, Kay said of the screening: "I've had first-hand experience of the foundation's work and I'm proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families."

It's not the first time there's been a charity screening of Car Share, with money raised for Comic Relief last March ahead of the launch of the second series.

The second series of Car Share ended with Kayleigh declaring her love for John. When he refused to say how he felt, she walked out of his car - and his life.

The ending surprised and disappointed many viewers, who were convinced the show, about two employees thrown together in a company car share scheme, was building up to a romantic finish.

Kay admitted in November that people had been "angry" about how the series had ended.

At the time, he described Car Share Unscripted as "half an hour of us basically making the script up and improvising," adding: "It's nothing to do with the story - just us having a laugh."

Car Share won two Bafta TV Awards in 2016, for best scripted comedy and best male performance in a comedy programme.

