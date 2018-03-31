Image copyright PA Image caption Donnelly (right) has co-hosted the show with McPartlin since 2002

Saturday Night Takeaway will look a little different tonight, as Declan Donnelly presents the show alone.

The decision was made after Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving following a collision in south-west London.

Ant is still expected to get screen time in a pre-recorded comedy sketch.

Show regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will also take on greater presenting roles, it has been reported.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Ant is still expected to appear on the show as part of the Saturday Knight Takeaway sketch.

Dec tweeted that he was in the studio on Friday, preparing for the show.

Confirmed guests include Paloma Faith, who will be performing at the end of the programme, and Stephen Merchant, who will act as the guest announcer.

The Radio Times said that Moffatt and Mulhern will be involved in handing out prizes to audience members, a role previously filled by Ant.

This increased responsibility has also been suggested in a new promo clip for the ITV show's finale episode.

It features Moffatt, 27, posing as an air hostess as she prepares passengers for a flight to Florida. The passengers are seen watching screens with Dec presenting a segment on them.

It refers to a competition that has been running throughout the series, which has given viewers a chance to win tickets to the show's finale at the Universal resort in Orlando.

It was confirmed in a tweet last week from Ant and Dec's official account that tonight's episode and the Florida finale would both be hosted by Dec on his own.

On-screen prank segments such as I'm A Celebrity Get Out Of Me Ear! have been shelved, but the final two pre-recorded Saturday Knight Takeaway sketch segments will go ahead as planned, The Sun has reported.

Show bosses are said to have decided the two sketches with Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox and Michael Sheen would be aired as they have been a much-loved part of the series.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.