Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard dies at 89

Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard has died at the age of 89 after a career spanning eight decades.

His daughter-in-law Jacqueline Reddin said he died in hospital in Leicestershire, shortly after breaking his hip in a fall.

"He was larger than life and he just loved showbiz," she said. "He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years."

He was perhaps best known as Claude Jeremiah Greengrass in Heartbeat.

Maynard starred as the lovable rogue in the police drama for eight years and was in its spin-off The Royal until 2003.

Other roles included Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt! and The Gaffer.

He leaves a daughter and a son, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.