Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jess Glynne tops the singles chart with Rudimental while George Ezra claims the album top spot

George Ezra has brought down the curtain on The Greatest Showman's dazzling chart reign.

His second album, Staying at Tamara's, knocked the film soundtrack off the top spot where it had resided for 11 weeks.

There's change at the top of the singles chart too, with Drake's God Plan falling from number one to 10.

It's been replaced by Rudimental's These Days, featuring Jess Glynne, now the first British woman to have six chart-topping singles.

Image copyright Official Charts Company/PA Image caption Ezra said it was "amazing" to get to number one

Drake had previously been at number one for nine weeks.

Glynne told the Official Charts: "I can't believe I have reached six number ones at this point in my career.

"It still feels like I'm at the beginning of everything. I have to thank all the artists that have been involved in all the songs that have reached the number one spot because it's not just been me.

"I also have to thank my fans who have been with me from the beginning and all the new ones who have joined the journey."

The single she features on had been at number two for seven weeks and is a third number one for Rudimental.

How has Drake fallen so far?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Number one? Not any more...

Analysis by Mark Savage, BBC Music reporter

Basically, he's fallen victim to a rule called "Accelerated Decline" (or Accelerated Chart Ratio) - which is designed to stop a song that's dominating streaming services from clogging up the charts.

In a nutshell, if the sales of a song fall for three weeks in a row, the ratio by which sales are calculated is tweaked. Instead of 150 streams counting as one sale, the ratio becomes 300:1.

The current record fall is the NHS Choir's Bridge Over You, which dropped from number one to number 29 back in 2015, after topping the charts that Christmas.

Ezra's album - named after a woman he went to visit in Barcelona - is now the fastest-selling album of the year, with 63,000 combined sales in its opening week.

It's the 24-year-old's second number one album after 2014's Wanted on Voyage. by scoring the fastest-selling album of the year

The cast recording of The Greatest Showman, featuring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, is now at number two.

The soundtrack album, featuring songs including This Is Me, had equalled Adele's album chart record in the UK last week with its 11th week at the top of the charts.

Image copyright Niko Tavernise Image caption The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, has been a hit in both the film and music charts

Ezra told OfficialCharts.com: "It's incredible to think that the album is now out and in people's cars, homes and soundtracking people's lives.

"For it to have made it to number one is so amazing. I still can't quite get my head around it."

Ezra's Paradise climbs from five to two in the singles chart, followed by Portugal the Man's Feel it Still at three and Anne Marie's Friends at four. Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown completes the top five.

Elsewhere in the album charts, there are two more debuts in the top five. Rick Parfitt's posthumous debut solo album Over And Out goes to number four and Jack White's third solo album, Boarding House Reach, is at five.

Ed Sheeran's Divide is at three.

