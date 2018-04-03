Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande performed One Last Time at the Manchester concert last June

Ariana Grande's performance at One Love Manchester has been nominated for a top award at the TV Baftas.

The singer dedicated her emotional performance of One Last Time to those who lost their lives at one of her concerts at Manchester Arena last year.

It has now been shortlisted for the must-see moment of 2017.

Stormzy's surprise appearance on Love Island, the reveal of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor and a scene from Blue Planet II are also nominated.

It is the only category at the ceremony voted for by the public.

There are Line of Duty and Game of Thrones spoilers in the shortlist below.

Image copyright BBC / Getty Image caption L-R: Thandie Newton, Stormzy and Jodie Whittaker

Must-see moment nominees

Ariana Grande's performance of One Last Time at the One Love Manchester concert

concert Doctor Who 's unveiling of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Time Lord

's unveiling of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Time Lord The scene in which a mother pilot whale grieves for her baby in Blue Planet II

Stormzy offering advice to Love Island contestants via video link as they rehearsed a rap for a talent show

contestants via video link as they rehearsed a rap for a talent show The moment dragon Viserion is killed by the Night King in Game Of Thrones

The cliffhanger in Line Of Duty when Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) wakes up just before she's about to be cut up with a chainsaw

The TV British Academy Television Awards take place on 13 May.

The rest of this year's nominations will be announced on Wednesday.

