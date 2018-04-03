Music News LIVE: 3 April

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Ed Sheeran files papers in response to a lawsuit alleging he copied a song, a piece by Tchaikovsky is voted the most popular piece of classical music by Classic FM, Kylie Minogue doesn't think she will ever get married, reviews of John Legend as Jesus Christ Superstar plus Jay Z reveals why Snoop and Eminem are among the best in the biz.

