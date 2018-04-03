Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr McPartlin is taking time off from work

Ant McPartlin's court appearance on a drink driving charge has been put back until 16 April, a court spokesperson has confirmed.

The star was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Last month, the TV host was arrested after a collision on Sunday involving three vehicles in south-west London, where minor injuries were recorded.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the incident after failing a breathalyser test.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The pair have been appearing in a regular sketch on Saturday Night Takeaway

Mr McPartlin's publicist subsequently confirmed the presenter would be taking time off from his TV commitments "for the foreseeable future" and would seek further treatment.

If found guilty, the star could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

Meanwhile, Declan Donnelly presented Saturday Night Takeaway by himself for the first time on Saturday and joked that he had "twice the amount of work to do".

Donnelly's solo effort has become one of the most watched episodes of the show with 7.2m viewers.

His usual co-star's only screen time was in a pre-recorded comedy sketch that featured Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox and Michael Sheen.

The last episode of the show will again be hosted by only Donnelly and will air live on 7 April from Florida.

