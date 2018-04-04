Bafta TV Awards 2018: All the nominees
Here is a full list of nominees for the 2018 Bafta TV Awards, which were announced in London on Wednesday.
Leading actress
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
- Thandie Newton - Line of Duty
- Molly Windsor - Three Girls
Leading actor
- Sean Bean - Broken
- Joe Cole - Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)
- Tim Piggott-Smith - King Charles III
- Jack Rowan - Born to Kill
Supporting actress
- Anna Friel - Broken
- Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
- Liv Hill - Three Girls
- Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Supporting actor
- Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
- Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Topknot
- Brian F. O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue
- Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills - The Last Leg
- Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Sandi Toksvig - QI
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
- Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
- Toby Jones - Detectorists
- Samson Kayo - Famalam
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper - This Country
- Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share
- Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
Drama series
- The Crown
- The End of the F****** World
- Line of Duty
- Peaky Blinders
Single drama
- Against the Law
- Hang the DJ
- King Charles III
- Murdered for Being Different
Mini-series
- Howards End
- The Moorside
- The State
- Three Girls
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
International
- Big Little Lies
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Vietnam War
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain's Got Talent
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- The Voice UK
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
- The Last Leg
- Murder in Successville
- Taskmaster
- Would I Lie to You?
Scripted comedy
- Catastrophe
- Chewing Gum
- This Country
- Timewasters
Features
- Antiques Roadshow
- Cruising with Jane McDonald
- No More Boys and Girls
- The Secret Life of the Zoo
Must-see moment
- Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves
- Doctor Who - The 13th Doctor is revealed
- Game of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King
- Line of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape
- Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
- One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time
Current affairs
- Raped: My Story
- Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
- Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
- White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Single documentary
- Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
- Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
- One Deadly Weekend in America
- Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Factual series
- Ambulance
- Catching a Killer
- Drugsland
- Hospital
Reality and constructed factual
- Celebrity Hunted
- Love Island
- Old People's Home for Four Year Olds
- The Real Full Monty
Specialist factual
- Basquiat - Rage to Riches
- Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain
- Blue Planet II
- Elizabeth I's Secret Agents
News coverage
- The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
- The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
- The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
- The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)
Sport
- Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports/Sky Sports Box Office)
- Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC Sport/BBC One)
- The Grand National (ITV Sport/ITV)
- Uefa Women's Euro semi-final: England v Neterlands (Whisper Films/Channel 4)
Live event
- ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
- One Love Manchester
- Wild Alaska Live
- World War One Remembered: Passchendael