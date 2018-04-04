Entertainment & Arts

Bafta TV Awards 2018: All the nominees

  • 4 April 2018
Related Topics

Here is a full list of nominees for the 2018 Bafta TV Awards, which were announced in London on Wednesday.

Leading actress

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix
Image caption Clockwise from top left: Thandie Newton, Sinead Keenan, Claire Foy and Molly Windsor
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
  • Thandie Newton - Line of Duty
  • Molly Windsor - Three Girls

Leading actor

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix
Image caption Clockwise from top left: Tim Pigott-Smith, Sean Bean, Joe Cole and Jack Rowan
  • Sean Bean - Broken
  • Joe Cole - Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)
  • Tim Piggott-Smith - King Charles III
  • Jack Rowan - Born to Kill

Supporting actress

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix
Image caption Clockwise from top left: Liv Hill, Vanessa Kirby, Anna Friel, Julie Hesmondhalgh
  • Anna Friel - Broken
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
  • Liv Hill - Three Girls
  • Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Supporting actor

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix
Image caption Clockwise from top left: Jimmi Simpson, Anupam Kher, Adrian Dunbar and Brian F. O'Byrne
  • Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
  • Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Topknot
  • Brian F. O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue
  • Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Entertainment performance

  • Adam Hills - The Last Leg
  • Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show
  • Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
  • Sandi Toksvig - QI

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
  • Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
  • Toby Jones - Detectorists
  • Samson Kayo - Famalam

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Daisy May Cooper - This Country
  • Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share
  • Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe
  • Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

Drama series

  • The Crown
  • The End of the F****** World
  • Line of Duty
  • Peaky Blinders

Single drama

  • Against the Law
  • Hang the DJ
  • King Charles III
  • Murdered for Being Different

Mini-series

  • Howards End
  • The Moorside
  • The State
  • Three Girls

Soap and continuing drama

  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

International

  • Big Little Lies
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Vietnam War

Entertainment programme

  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Britain's Got Talent
  • Michael McIntyre's Big Show
  • The Voice UK

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

  • The Last Leg
  • Murder in Successville
  • Taskmaster
  • Would I Lie to You?

Scripted comedy

  • Catastrophe
  • Chewing Gum
  • This Country
  • Timewasters

Features

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Cruising with Jane McDonald
  • No More Boys and Girls
  • The Secret Life of the Zoo

Must-see moment

Image copyright BBC / Getty
  • Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves
  • Doctor Who - The 13th Doctor is revealed
  • Game of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King
  • Line of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape
  • Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
  • One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time

Current affairs

  • Raped: My Story
  • Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
  • Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
  • White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Single documentary

  • Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
  • Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
  • One Deadly Weekend in America
  • Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Factual series

  • Ambulance
  • Catching a Killer
  • Drugsland
  • Hospital

Reality and constructed factual

  • Celebrity Hunted
  • Love Island
  • Old People's Home for Four Year Olds
  • The Real Full Monty

Specialist factual

  • Basquiat - Rage to Riches
  • Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain
  • Blue Planet II
  • Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

News coverage

  • The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
  • The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Sport

  • Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports/Sky Sports Box Office)
  • Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC Sport/BBC One)
  • The Grand National (ITV Sport/ITV)
  • Uefa Women's Euro semi-final: England v Neterlands (Whisper Films/Channel 4)

Live event

  • ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
  • One Love Manchester
  • Wild Alaska Live
  • World War One Remembered: Passchendael

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites