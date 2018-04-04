Music News LIVE: 4 April
- 4 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... The ambassador for this year's Record Store Day is announced, its the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards later, Cardi B is to the first co-host in The Tonight Show's seven-decade history plus comedian Alan Carr had one of the biggest female music stars officiate at his wedding.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.