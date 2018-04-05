Image caption Florence + The Machine only played a handful of shows last year

Florence + The Machine will headline the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, marking her live comeback in the UK.

The star, who is expected to release new music this month, will top the bill at Singleton Park on Sunday, 28 May.

She joins the likes of Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Craig David and Ed Sheeran - who will open the event.

Dubbed "a replacement for Glastonbury", the BBC's Biggest Weekend takes place at four venues across the UK.

Noel Gallagher headlines the Scottish leg of the festival in Perth on Saturday, 26 May; while his brother Liam appears at Coventry's War Memorial Park the following day.

BBC 6 Music will jet to Northern Ireland, where the Titanic Slipways will host gigs by Beck, Courtney Barnett, Manic Street Preachers and Public Service Broadcasting.

Many people (including us) had assumed Taylor Swift would headline the Radio 1 event but Florence's booking means she is actually second on the bill.

Swansea will also see the live return of French star Christine and The Queens.

The singer, who recently announced a series of one-off shows in October and November, may use the opportunity to unveil music from the hotly-anticipated follow-up to her breakthrough album, Chaleur Humaine.

Image caption The Biggest Weekend is Christine and the Queens' only UK festival date this year

US pop star Demi Lovato will also be putting in an appearance. She told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw her backstage demands would be relatively modest.

"I love Kale chips. So flavoured Kale chips - cool ranch or zesty nacho or regular old sea salt."

Other acts who have just been added to the line-include Clean Bandit, Not3s, Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith, 30 Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and Bastille, who said they "can't wait to head to Swansea".

"It's awesome to be involved, and we're really excited to be part of the line-up alongside such a big mix of artists," said the band in a statement.

The Swansea leg of the event is sold out, but tickets for the other locations are still available. Highlights of the four-day festival will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Four and the BBC's music radio stations.

