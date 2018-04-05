Stevie Wonder keeps Dr King's 'dream' alive

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Stevie Wonder joins Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Sir Macca and more to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr's assassination, more huge names are added to BBC Music's Biggest Weekend line-up and the winners of the Radio 2 Folk awards are in the spotlight. Plus Skepta becomes a chief in his family's native Nigeria, the three majors labels Warners, Sony and Universal reveal their gender pay gaps and indie rockers James are back with new music.

Read all that and much more by TAPPING HERE.