Olivier Awards 2018: Nominees in full
The 2018 Olivier Awards are being presented at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night.
Actress and comedienne Catherine Tate will host the ceremony, during which David Lan will receive a special award for his artistic directorship of the Young Vic.
Here is a complete list of this year's nominations.
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
- Michael Jibson, Hamilton
- Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein
- Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton
- Cleve September, Hamilton
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
- Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country
- Tracie Bennett, Follies
- Rachel John, Hamilton
- Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein [pictured]
Outstanding achievement in music
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Follies
- Girl from the North Country
- Hamilton
Best new dance production
- Flight Pattern
- Goat
- Grand Finale
- Tree of Codes
Outstanding achievement in dance
- Rocio Molina, Fallen From Heaven
- Francesca Velicu, Le Sacre du Printemps
- Zenaida Yanowsky, Symphonic Dances
Best entertainment and family
- David Walliams' Gangsta Granny [pictured]
- Derren Brown: Underground
- Dick Whittington
- Five Guys Named Moe
Best theatre choreographer
- Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton
- Bill Deamer, Follies
- Kate Prince, Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Randy Skinner, 42nd Street
- Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris
Best musical revival
- 42nd Street
- Follies
- On the Town
Best actor in a musical
- Ciaran Hinds, Girl from the North Country
- John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie [pictured]
- Giles Terera, Hamilton
- Jamael Westman, Hamilton
Best actress in a musical
- Janie Dee, Follies
- Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country
- Imelda Staunton, Follies
- Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Best revival
- Angels in America
- Hamlet
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Witness for the Prosecution
Best new comedy
- Dry Powder
- Labour of Love [pictured]
- Mischief Movie Night
- The Miser
Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
- The B*easts
- Killology
- The Red Lion
- The Revlon Girl
Best lighting design
- Howell Binkley, Hamilton
- Paule Constable, Angels in America
- Paule Constable, Follies
- Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best sound design
- Tom Gibbons, Hamlet
- Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell
- Eric Sleichim, Network
- Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton
Best costume design
- Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington
- Roger Kirk, 42nd Street
- Vicki Mortimer, Follies
- Paul Tazewell, Hamilton
Best set design
- Bunny Christie, Ink
- Bob Crowley, An American in Paris
- Rob Howell, The Ferryman
- Vicki Mortimer, Follies [pictured]
Best actor in a supporting role
- Bertie Carvel, Ink
- John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman
- James McArdle, Angels in America
- Peter Polycarpou, Oslo
Best actress in a supporting role
- Brid Brennan for The Ferryman
- Denise Gough for Angels in America
- Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman
- Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best new opera production
- La Boheme
- The Exterminating Angel
- Semiramide
Outstanding achievement in opera
- Paul Brown, Iolanthe
- Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona, Semiramide
- Roderick Williams, The Return Of Ulysses
Best actor
- Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
- Bryan Cranston, Network [pictured]
- Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
- Andrew Scott, Hamlet
Best actress
- Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
- Lesley Manville, Long Day's Journey into Night
- Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
- Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best director
- Dominic Cooke, Follies
- Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
- Rupert Goold, Ink
- Thomas Kail, Hamilton
- Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Best new play
- The Ferryman
- Ink
- Network
- Oslo
Best new musical
- An American in Paris
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Girl from the North Country
- Hamilton
- Young Frankenstein
