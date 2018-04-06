Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption Alden Ehrenreich, pictured with Chewbacca, plays the young Han Solo

The Star Wars spin off-film about the young Han Solo will be shown at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

It's the first screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story to be confirmed.

The film - starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role that made Harrison Ford a star - will be shown out of competition at Cannes, reportedly on 15 May.

The presentation of Ron Howard's film follows Cannes screenings of Star Wars prequels Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Solo opens in the UK on 24 May. The film is released in France on 23 May, two days before it makes its debut in US cinemas.

Image copyright LucasFilm Image caption Harrison Ford played Han Solo in four Star Wars films

Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are among other cast members who may be in attendance when Solo screens at the festival.

"The screening in the Grand Amphitheatre Lumiere at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes promises to be an event for all fans of the saga and everyone in attendance," said organisers.

The screening of Solo marks the latest connection between Star Wars and Cannes, which played a key role in the blockbuster sci-fi saga's evolution.

Speaking in 2007, George Lucas revealed he had made a deal with United Artists CEO David Picker to make the original Star Wars film while attending the festival in 1971.

Image copyright Memento Films Image caption Cruz and Bardem will share the screen in this year's Cannes opener

The complete line-up for this year's festival, which runs from 8 to 19 May, will be unveiled on 12 April.

Cate Blanchett, Benicio Del Toro, France's Bertrand Bonello and Switzerland's Ursula Meier will chair the juries who will decide which films and filmmakers receive the event's prestigious prizes.

It has been announced that the opening night film on 8 May will be Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, the psychological thriller sees Cruz play a wife and mother who returns to her Spanish hometown for a family celebration.

