Music News LIVE: 9 April
- 9 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... New York's hottest new rapper has some big baby news, while another legend of the rap game is set to teach a course at the city's university. To continue the hip hop theme, Hamilton sets a new record at the Olivier Awards and 50 Cent is set to tour these shores. Meanwhile the Arctic Monkeys finally put us all out of our misery by announcing a UK tour of their own and Little Mix show off their Japanese.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.