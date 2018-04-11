Music News LIVE: 11 April

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Drake becomes officially bigger than Sir Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran is mistaken for Prince Harry on a Royal Wedding plate and Cardi B insists that she's not having a baby with a "a Deadbeat". The New York rapper also reveals what Californian festival Coachella are paying her to perform this weekend and a man says he robbed a bank to impress Taylor Swift. Plus new music from Chvrches and Janelle Monae.

