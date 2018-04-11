Image copyright HarperCollins Image caption The cover of The Fall of Gondolin has been illustrated by Alan Lee

JRR Tolkien's The Fall of Gondolin, which the author described as "the first real story" set in Middle-earth, is to be published as a standalone book for the first time.

The book charts the story of an elven city sacked by the Dark Lord, Morgoth.

The author started writing it in 1917, before returning to Middle-earth for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Tolkien Society chair Shaun Gunner said many fans regarded The Fall of Gondolin as "the Holy Grail of Tolkien texts".

The Fall of Gondolin is the second "new" work to be edited and released by Tolkien's son Christopher Tolkien in two years.

It has come as a surprise to many, since Christopher - who is 93 - described the 2017 release of Beren and Luthien as "(presumptively) my last book in the long series of editions of my father's writings".

The only Middle-earth-based novels to be published by JRR Tolkien in his lifetime were The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He died in 1973.

Image caption Tolkien pictured in Oxford in 1968

Christopher, once referred to by his father as his "chief critic and collaborator", has since spent much of his life organising his father's unpublished writings.

He has edited and posthumously published works including The Silmarillion and The Children of Hurin.

It's thought Tolkien began writing The Fall of Gondolin while recovering from active service during World War One in 1917.

The story will act as a missing link, chronicling the ancient history of Middle Earth before the events in The Lord of the Rings.

Responding to the news, Mr Gunner said: "We never dared to dream that we would see this published.

"The Fall of Gondolin is, to many in the Tolkien community, the Holy Grail of Tolkien texts as one of Tolkien's three Great Tales alongside The Children of Hurin and Beren and Luthien."

The novel, set to arrive in bookshops on 30 August, is illustrated by Alan Lee, whose work on books The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit provided the inspiration for Peter Jackson's film adaptations.

