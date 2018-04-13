Image copyright Getty Images

The National Lottery results are to be broadcast on ITV for the first time after more than two decades on the BBC.

The new-look results will be aired as a 90-second segment fronted by TV host Stephen Mulhern during the ad break of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday.

It's a return to primetime TV for the Lottery results, which switched from BBC One to the BBC iPlayer in 2017.

Lottery operator Camelot said a range of "well-known ITV personalities" would join Mulhern in future editions.

The draw itself won't be broadcast on ITV, but will be available on the National Lottery's YouTube channel.

This week, members of the public will be seen reading out the Lotto results in the first ad break of Britain's Got Talent at 20:15 BST.

Mulhern, who also hosts spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent, said: "The National Lottery is an iconic institution and I'm hugely excited to be part of its return to primetime Saturday night TV.

"I feel privileged to be bringing those lucky numbers to the nation but also being able to show players how the money they've helped raise has made a difference to communities across the UK."

Camelot said they wanted to make the National Lottery "more relevant and visible". The show will have "different formats throughout the course of the year", a spokeswoman said.

The results will still be read out on BBC One four nights a week. The live results show had been on BBC One from the first draw in 1994 until last year.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Stephen Mulhern, right, also appears on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Mulhern also appears on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and has just returned from the show's finale in Florida.

Declan Donnelly hosted the episode alone, following Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.

Mulhern, speaking on ITV's Lorraine on Friday morning, said: "I think Dec did incredible on his own.

"It was just feel-good. Everyone had a great time - perfect end to a great series."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.