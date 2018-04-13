Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Locklear recently played a US president's wife in TV series Too Close To Home

Actress Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to four counts of battery against a sheriff's officer.

Ms Locklear, 56, has also pleaded not guilty to another charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The former Dynasty star was represented by a lawyer at Ventura County Superior Court in California on Thursday and did not appear in person.

She was arrested on domestic violence charges in February. Those charges were dropped but the other counts remain.

According to People, Ms Locklear checked into a treatment facility last month.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 7 June.

Image caption A police photo of the actress was released after her arrest in February

The actress allegedly resisted arrest when police were called to her home in California to deal with a dispute between her and her boyfriend.

Ms Locklear was taken to Ventura County Jail and released after posting $20,000 (£14,000) bail.

She was subsequently charged with the misdemeanour counts of battery and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Ms Locklear, who was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, rose to fame as Sammy Jo Carrington in 1980s TV show Dynasty.

She later appeared on Melrose Place and sitcom Spin City - shows that earned her six Golden Globe nominations between 1994 and 2002.

