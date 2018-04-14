A look back at some of the stories we covered this week, from the return of Worzel Gummidge to an Olivier Awards boo-boo.

To the surprise of precisely no one, theatrical sensation Hamilton was the big winner at the Olivier Awards on Sunday.

The hip hop history musical took home seven prizes - four more than The Ferryman, its closest competitor on the night.

Yet the organisers of the Oliviers had red faces on Monday after audience members spotted Sir Peter Hall had been left out of its In Memoriam tribute.

The Society of London Theatre sought to make amends by updating its video and naming one of its awards after the late theatre director.

This was also the week we reported that Worzel Gummidge was set to return to TV, in a new BBC series starring Mackenzie Crook as the scarecrow character made famous by Jon Pertwee.

The news inspired us to look back at some other remakes of telly favourites, from Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Beverly Hills, 90210.

After Ant McPartlin's absence from the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV confirmed that his presenting partner Declan Donnelly would also host the Britain's Got Talent live shows without him.

McPartlin - who was charged with a drink-driving offence in March - will still feature in the pre-recorded audition episodes of the talent search's latest series, which kicks off this weekend.

We didn't need to phone a friend before attending the West End opening night of Quiz, James Graham's new play about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal of 2001.

Graham revealed to us that Millionaire host Chris Tarrant had come to see the play - "in disguise" - during its pre-London run in Chichester. Tarrant was seen again this week at a memorial for the late film critic Barry Norman.

Singer Mariah Carey chose this week to speak for the first time about her 17-year battle with bipolar disorder and the "positive people" who have helped her "get back to doing what I love".

"Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me," she told People. "It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore."

Fans of JRR Tolkien (it's a hard hobbit to break!) received good news this week: confirmation that The Fall of Gondolin is to be published as a stand-alone book for the first time.

Considered by many to be "the Holy Grail of Tolkien texts" (at least according to one expert), the book - which the author started writing in 1917 - tells of an elven city sacked by the Dark Lord Morgoth.

This was also the week we said a sad goodbye to two talented performers who left us far too young.

W1A actor Alex Beckett and The Overtones singer Timmy Matley both died suddenly, aged 35 and 36 respectively.

