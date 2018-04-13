Image copyright Official Charts Company Image caption Golden is Kylie's 14th studio album and her first since 2015

Actress turned singer Kylie Minogue has said she is "overwhelmed, happy, proud [and] emotional" to have her first UK number one album in eight years.

"I don't know where to start," said the Aussie star, who last held the top spot in 2010 with her album Aphrodite.

"Thank you to everybody who has been involved in getting Golden to number one," the 49-year-old continued.

Golden, Kylie's sixth UK chart-topper to date, finished 13,000 sales ahead of its nearest rival in the album chart.

Its success pushed the soundtrack to Hugh Jackman's film The Greatest Showman down to second place.

Golden, Minogue's first album since her Christmas disc in 2015, sees the pop star experiment with a new, country-influenced sound.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the singer said she had "put everything into" an album which followed the break-up of her relationship with actor Joshua Sasse.

Golden is one of six new entries in this weeks's Top 10, which also sees debuts from 30 Seconds to Mars, The Courteeners and Cardi B's new albums.

Further down the chart, Arctic Monkeys' former chart-topper AM made a return to the Top 40 at number 31 following the announcement of their new album.

In the singles chart, Drake has stormed to the top spot with Nice For What, which he surprise released last Saturday.

The track is the Canadian rapper's fourth UK number one single and his second this year after February release God's Plan.

One Kiss, Calvin Harris's collaboration with New Rules singer Dua Lipa, makes its Top 10 debut in third place.

There's a new entry too for Ruti, whose cover of The Cranberries' Dreams enters the chart at 14 following her being crowned the winner of The Voice UK.

