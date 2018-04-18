Image copyright Getty Images/ PA Image caption Gethin Jones, Gemma Atkinson and Dave Vitty are the new breakfast show presenters on Hits Radio

Gemma Atkinson, Gethin Jones and Dave Vitty have been announced as presenters on a new hit music radio station.

Strictly Come Dancing star Atkinson will join forces with Vitty and Jones - both former BBC presenters - for the breakfast show on Hits Radio.

It means Vitty will go head-to-head for the breakfast radio audience with Chris Moyles, whose show he used to appear on as sidekick Comedy Dave.

Moyles now hosts the breakfast show on Global's Radio X network.

Both Key 103 Manchester and The Hits, both stations currently on the Bauer network, are being replaced by Hits Radio, which will feature localised news and travel for the Manchester area.

So excited to be joining forces with @GethincJones and @davidvitty on the brand new Hits Radio breakfast show. Starting the day with great music across the UK right here from my home town of Manchester!!! We're going to have such a laugh in the mornings! #hitsradio 🤗👌🏽 — Gemma Atkinson (@MissGAtkinson) April 18, 2018

Other presenters on the national Hits Radio station will include Sarah-Jane Crawford, who will get an evening show, and Mike Toolan, who will be stepping down as breakfast presenter on Key 103 when it gets rebranded.

Former 1Xtra presenter Crawford told the BBC: "It's quite a wide demographic - we want to play hit records from the last 10 or 15 years as well as new stuff.

"They've given me a really interesting celeb guest slot, and I'll just be sitting down and dissecting their journey.

"I could talk to these people all day and it's great I get to talk to the nation again."

The news is finally out, which is a relief as I don't have a good track record when it comes to secrets!



Really excited to be joining #HitsRadio and can't wait for the new show to start with @GethincJones & @MissGAtkinson live from Manchester and across the UK, beginning 4/6/18. — Dave Vitty (@davidvitty) April 18, 2018

Gemma Atkinson currently presents Key 103's breakfast show alongside Toolan, and Dave Vitty has plenty of experience in the slot, having worked as Chris Moyles's sidekick "Comedy Dave" on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show from 2004-2012.

Debbie Mac and Wes Butters will also both remain as daytime presenters but details of the weekend line-up and shows for current DJs on the station have not yet been confirmed.

This will be Bauer's fourth national commercial radio station along with Absolute, Magic and KISS.

It will target a family-focused national audience aged 25-44.

Dee Ford, Group Managing Director Bauer Radio said: "This family-friendly audience seek a brilliant alternative to what is currently on offer, and the new Hits Radio station and expanded Hits Radio Network will offer a simple way for commercial partners to reach them".

