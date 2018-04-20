Image copyright PA Image caption Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa will be seen on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One on Friday

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have knocked Drake off the top spot in the UK singles chart after just one week.

Drake's Nice For What was streamed 7.9 million times in the last week, compared with 7.1 million for Calvin and Dua's One Kiss.

But the duo beat the Canadian rapper to number one under the chart formula because they sold more downloads.

One Kiss was number three last week but has now risen to become the most popular number one of the year so far.

It was helped by selling 22,000 downloads, according to the Official Charts Company.

UK top five singles 1. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss 2. Drake Nice For What 3. Lil Dicky ft Chris Brown Freaky Friday 4. George Ezra Paradise 5. Rudimental ft Jess Glynne & Macklemore These Days

As Calvin and Dua stopped Drake's chart reign after just a week, he won't replicate the nine-week run he enjoyed with God's Plan earlier this year.

Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown has shuffled down a spot from number two to three.

On the albums chart, the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman - the hit film starring Hugh Jackman as circus promoter PT Barnum - bounced back to number one once again, scoring its 13th week at the top.

Golden by Kylie Minogue, which was last week's number one, dropped to number four.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manic Street Preachers said "it would be pretty depressing to lose out to something about the circus"

Manic Street Preachers were denied their first number one album for 20 years, with Resistance Is Futile landing behind The Greatest Showman at number two.

Bassist Nicky Wire recently told the BBC: "We've had four number two albums.

"I think we lost out to the Arctic Monkeys, George Michael and lots of good acts. So it would be pretty depressing to lose out to something about the circus."

UK top five albums 1. The Greatest Showman Motion picture cast recording 2. Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile 3. George Ezra Staying At Tamara's 4. Kylie Minogue Golden 5. Cardi B Invasion of Privacy

