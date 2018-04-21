Image copyright PA Image caption The actor appeared on a number of films and reality TV shows

Verne Troyer, who is best known for appearing in Austin Powers, has died at the age of 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post on his official Facebook page read.

"Over the years he's struggled and won... but unfortunately this time was too much," it added.

Troyer is best known for his role as Mini-Me in Austin Powers and Griphook in the first Harry Potter film.

He has appeared on a number of reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2009.

The actor has also made regular appearances on Celebrity Juice and starred in Keith Lemon's feature length film, Keith Lemon: The Film.

Earlier this month, he was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles but his team did not say what he was suffering from.

Troyer was hospitalised for alcohol addiction last year and released a statement addressing his problems.

"I want to thank everyone that's reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me," he wrote.