Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campbell starred in the original Evil Dead films

Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams is no more.

The news comes following Friday's announcement that Sunday's final episode of Ash vs Evil Dead Season 3 would also be the series finale.

Campbell, who has played anti-hero Ash Williams in the horror/comedy on and off since 1981, said it had been "the role of a lifetime".

Fans campaigned for another network to take on the Starz show but Campbell tweeted: "I'm retired as Ash."

In an earlier tweet, posted after news of the cancellation of the series was announced, Campbell thanked Starz, creator Sam Raimi and executive producer Rob Tapert and "our tireless fans".

Skip Twitter post 2 by @GroovyBruce Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime.



I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you! 😎 pic.twitter.com/oNmTopS1Ab — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 20, 2018 Report

Old school friends, Campbell and Raimi began working on the horror film Evil Dead after graduating from university.

Considered one of the most violent films of its time, it caused controversy when it was released in 1981.

It was given an X-rating and was included in a group of "video nasties" - a term used to describe extremely violent and disturbing, low-budget horror films from the US and Italy.

Its comic book levels of gore and violence have now helped it become something of a cult classic.

The success of the film spawned two sequels: Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness.

A remake of Evil Dead was released in 2013.

Campbell reprised the role of Ash in the recent Starz TV reboot, with the first series airing in 2015.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.