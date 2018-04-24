Image copyright PA Image caption Sheku Kanneh-Mason was the BBC's Young Musician in 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced some of the performers who will appear at their wedding.

The couple have chosen a number of choral groups, soloists and musicians to perform at the service, which will take place at St George's Chapel on 19 May.

Cellist and BBC Young Musician 2016 Sheku Kanneh-Mason is among them, as is Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas.

The music will be overseen by James Vivian, the chapel's director of music.

Kensington Palace revealed in a string of tweets that the couple had taken "a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their service", adding the music chosen would include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.

Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.

Find out more here: https://t.co/cy4c3rjDUi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

Mr Kanneh-Mason tweeted in response saying he was "excited and honoured" to perform at the wedding. The cellist played for Prince Harry at a fundraising event last year for the Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation.

I'm so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can't wait! https://t.co/TU0lyKloCD — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) April 24, 2018

The 19-year-old also revealed that he received a phone call from Ms Markle herself, asking him if he would play during their ceremony.

"I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can't wait!" he tweeted.

Kanneh-Mason has scored the biggest-selling British debut of the year earlier this year with his classical album, Inspiration.

The Kingdom Choir, led by Karen Gibson, will be among the choral groups to perform at the wedding service.

Gibson said they were honoured and excited to have been picked. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure," she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir have been performing for more than 20 years

The Christian gospel group have previously performed at a memorial service of Stephen Lawrence. Both Prince Harry and Ms Markle attended a service on Monday to commemorate 25 years since Stephen was murdered in a racially motivated attack in London.

Soprano Elin Manahan Thomas will also perform with an orchestra - to be conducted by Christopher Warren-Green - made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

Image copyright PA Image caption Elin Manahan Thomas has previously performed at the 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Thomas told BBC News: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to sing at such a momentous occasion. It's always an honour to be invited to be a part of a wedding, and getting to share in a couple's big day is very special.

"I know that the eyes of the world will be on Windsor on May 19th, and I wish everyone involved all the best in the upcoming preparations!"

