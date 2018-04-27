Image copyright PA

Tom Felton is to star in a new sci-fi thriller series made for YouTube called Origin.

The actor - best known for playing Draco Malfoy - will be reunited with his former Harry Potter co-star Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the film series.

Paul WS Anderson will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.

Origin will follow a group of strangers who find themselves stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet.

The abandoned passengers must work together for survival, but quickly realise that one of them is not who they claim to be.

The series, which is currently filming in South Africa, will also star Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Madalyn Horcher and Siobhan Cullen.

Origin will stream on YouTube's subscription service Red, which has hosted a number of original films and TV series since its launch in November 2014.

The paid platform is available in the US, Australia, South Korea, Mexico and New Zealand - but not currently in the UK.

Its original programming includes documentaries, films and TV series. Since launching, some of its high-profile TV shows have included Single By 30, Good Game, Broke and Prank Academy.

Its original films include documentaries about Katy Perry, Lindsay Stirling and Demi Lovato.

