Image caption It's been nine years since the BBC dropped ChuckleVision

The TV legends that are the Chuckle Brothers are to get their own Saturday tea time show, almost a decade after ChuckleVision ended.

Chuckle Time will be on Channel 5, who describe it as an hour-long "family friendly clip show".

It will mix sketches performed by Paul and Barry with videos of "fails, flops and funnies" uploaded by viewers.

The pair, both now in their 70s, have been children's TV fixtures since the 1980s.

There will be 12 episodes in the new series and no transmission date has yet been announced.

10 things you (probably) don't know about the Chuckle Brothers:

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The brothers on ITV talent show New Faces in the 1970s

Their real surname is Elliott

They are from Rotherham and are honorary presidents of Rotherham FC

Two older brothers, Jimmy and Brian, also formed a double-act, the Patton Brothers, and have appeared on ChuckleVision

The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974 (pictured above)

ChuckleVision ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009

They received a special award at the Children's Baftas in 2008

They recorded a charity single titled To Me, To You (Bruv) with Tinchy Stryder in aid of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust in 2014

They gave evidence at Dave Lee Travis's 2014 indecent assault trial - they were performing in panto with him in 1990 when the alleged assault took place

They were seen playing a magician (Paul) and his assistant (Barry in drag) on TV comedy Benidorm in March

They are starring in a new short film about Joesph Grimaldi, the 19th Century "king of clowns", titled The Funniest Man In The World, with Barry playing Grimaldi

