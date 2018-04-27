Image copyright Getty / PA Image caption Ariana Grande failed to topple Calvin and Dua from the top spot

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have held off competition from Ariana Grande to score a second week at number one.

The pair's track One Kiss was played 8.7 million times across all streaming platforms in the UK this week.

Ariana Grande's No Tears Left To Cry - the first single from her fourth album - debuted at number two with 7.3 million streams.

It's her first new song since last year's Manchester Arena attack, when 22 people died after one of her concerts.

No Tears Left To Cry alludes to the attack and channels the resilience and optimism of her One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was held just two weeks after the atrocity.

The track earns the singer her sixth UK top 10 single.

This week's other new entries included 2002 by Anne-Marie, which entered at number eight, and Liam Payne and J Balvin's Familiar, which debuted at number 34.

Two Avicii songs re-entered the top 40 following the Swedish DJ's death last weekend.

Wake Me Up returned to the singles chart at 26, while his breakthrough hit Levels re-entered at 36.

UK top five singles 1. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss 2. Ariana Grande No Tears Left To Cry 3. Drake Nice For What 4. Lil Dicky ft Chris Brown Freaky Friday 5. George Ezra Paradise

On the albums chart, the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman spent a 14th week at number one.

It held off competition from J Cole and The Shires, whose new albums entered the chart at numbers two and three respectively.

London rapper Nines scored his second top 10 album with Crop Circle, which entered at five, while Black Stone Cherry's Family Tree landed at number seven.

The somewhat unusual collaboration between Sting and Shaggy, 44/876, entered at nine.

UK top five albums 1. The Greatest Showman Motion picture cast recording 2. J Cole KOD 3. The Shires Accidentally On Purpose 4. George Ezra Staying At Tamara's 5. Nines Crop Circles

