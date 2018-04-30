Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kate Adie is to receive the Bafta Fellowship

Kate Adie will receive the Bafta Fellowship at this year's British Academy Television Awards in May.

The journalist and author is receiving the award to recognise her contribution to television and the arts.

The fellowship is given out every year with past recipients including Dawn French, Michael Palin and Jon Snow.

Adie said: "It's lovely to be awarded the Bafta Fellowship. I feel very honoured."

Jane Lush, Chair of Bafta, said: "Kate Adie is a truly ground-breaking news journalist, being one of a very small number of women working to report the news from hostile environments around the world.

"We are delighted to be celebrating her stellar career at this year's ceremony; she is a true trailblazer and very deserving of the Fellowship Award."

Adie started her career working in local radio at Radio Durham and then BBC Radio Bristol.

She then moved on to TV news in London and her live report in 1980 marking the end of the siege of the Iranian Embassy was viewed by millions after it interrupted the World Snooker Championships.

Adie became Chief News Correspondent for the BBC in 1989, holding the post for 14 years and saw her reporting from conflicts around the world, including both Gulf Wars and war in the Balkans.

She is also the presenter of Radio 4's From Our Own Correspondent and a presenter or contributor to many other radio and television programmes.

Adie has won several awards including the Richard Dimbleby Award at the British Academy Television Awards in 1990 and three Royal Television Society awards.

