Image caption Dame Vera Lynn is the first and only centenarian to earn a Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart

Dame Vera Lynn has been nominated for three Classic Brits, as the ceremony returns from a five-year hiatus.

The 101-year-old is up for best female and best album, and will also receive a lifetime achievement prize at the show.

Organisers hope the legendary wartime singer will attend the event in person.

Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers also has three nominations; while film composer Hans Zimmer is listed three times in the best soundtrack list - for Blue Planet, Dunkirk and Blade Runner.

However, the German musician face strong competition from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which is the UK's best-selling album of the year so far.

The record, which features the hit single This Is Me, has sold more than half a million copies; while its 11 consecutive weeks at number one tie with Adele's 21 for the longest unbroken run at the top of the charts in 30 years.

The Classic Brits also recognise the rising importance video game scores, with a nomination for cellist Tina Guo, whose recent album Game On features music from The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy.

Image copyright Viktorija Pashuta / Nintendo Image caption Tina Guo has played on several video game soundtracks, in parallel with her career as a concert soloist

It follows the re-introduction of a video game category at last week's Ivor Novello songwriting awards - where the soundtracks for Hellblade, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Life is Strange all received nominations.

Crossover acts

The Classic Brits were originally founded in 2000, as a way of showcasing Britain's rich heritage of classic and orchestral Brits.

But they were retired after critics accused them of "cheapening" classical music by rewarding crossover acts like Il Divo and the Military Wives choir; with Sir Paul McCartney winning best album for his Ecce Cor Meum in 2007.

The new ceremony defiantly refuses to cater to demands for a more "highbrow" line-up.

There are multiple nominations for the likes of Sheridan Smith, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong - who will co-present the awards with Myleene Klass.

But Klass, a trained pianist, said snobbery had no place at the ceremony, telling the BBC every artist had worked hard for their nomination.

"You cannot underestimate that level of determination and dedication you need to succeed as a classical musician," she said.

Full list of nominees

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beatrice Rana - Bach/Goldberg Variations

Renée Fleming - Distant Light

Sheridan Smith - Sheridan

Tina Guo - Game On

Dame Vera Lynn - 100

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alexander Armstrong - In A Winter Light

Jonas Kaufmann - L'Opera

Max Richter - Three Worlds - Music From Woolf Works

Sheku Kanneh-Mason - Inspiration

Tokio Myers - Our Generation

GROUP OF THE YEAR

2CELLOS - Score

Ayoub Sisters - The Ayoub Sisters

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - Together Again

Cecilia Bartoli & Sol Gabetta - Dolce Duello

Jools Holland & Jose Feliciano - As You See Me Now

SOUNDTRACK OF THE YEAR

Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk

Hans Zimmer/ Benjamin Wallfisch - Blade Runner 2049

Hans Zimmer/ Jacob Shea/ David Fleming - Blue Planet II

John Debney/ Joseph Trapanese - The Greatest Showman

Olafur Arnalds - Broadchurch

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Alexander Armstrong - In A Winter Light

Andre Rieu - Amore

Bradley Walsh - When You're Smiling

Jools Holland & Jose Feliciano - As You See Me Now

Leading Ladies - Songs From The Stage

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - Together Again

RPO/Roy Orbison - A Love So Beautiful

Sheridan Smith - Sheridan

Tokio Myers - Our Generation

Dame Vera Lynn - 100

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tokio Myers

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Dame Vera Lynn

