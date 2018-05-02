Dame Vera Lynn up for three Classic Brits
Dame Vera Lynn has been nominated for three Classic Brits, as the ceremony returns from a five-year hiatus.
The 101-year-old is up for best female and best album, and will also receive a lifetime achievement prize at the show.
Organisers hope the legendary wartime singer will attend the event in person.
Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers also has three nominations; while film composer Hans Zimmer is listed three times in the best soundtrack list - for Blue Planet, Dunkirk and Blade Runner.
However, the German musician face strong competition from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which is the UK's best-selling album of the year so far.
The record, which features the hit single This Is Me, has sold more than half a million copies; while its 11 consecutive weeks at number one tie with Adele's 21 for the longest unbroken run at the top of the charts in 30 years.
The Classic Brits also recognise the rising importance video game scores, with a nomination for cellist Tina Guo, whose recent album Game On features music from The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy.
It follows the re-introduction of a video game category at last week's Ivor Novello songwriting awards - where the soundtracks for Hellblade, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Life is Strange all received nominations.
Crossover acts
The Classic Brits were originally founded in 2000, as a way of showcasing Britain's rich heritage of classic and orchestral Brits.
But they were retired after critics accused them of "cheapening" classical music by rewarding crossover acts like Il Divo and the Military Wives choir; with Sir Paul McCartney winning best album for his Ecce Cor Meum in 2007.
The new ceremony defiantly refuses to cater to demands for a more "highbrow" line-up.
- Dame Vera Lynn breaks own record with new album
- Classic Brits returns after five years
- Disability-led ensemble to play BBC Proms
- Ball and Boe: 'We travel on separate buses now’
There are multiple nominations for the likes of Sheridan Smith, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong - who will co-present the awards with Myleene Klass.
But Klass, a trained pianist, said snobbery had no place at the ceremony, telling the BBC every artist had worked hard for their nomination.
"You cannot underestimate that level of determination and dedication you need to succeed as a classical musician," she said.
Full list of nominees
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beatrice Rana - Bach/Goldberg Variations
Renée Fleming - Distant Light
Sheridan Smith - Sheridan
Tina Guo - Game On
Dame Vera Lynn - 100
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alexander Armstrong - In A Winter Light
Jonas Kaufmann - L'Opera
Max Richter - Three Worlds - Music From Woolf Works
Sheku Kanneh-Mason - Inspiration
Tokio Myers - Our Generation
GROUP OF THE YEAR
2CELLOS - Score
Ayoub Sisters - The Ayoub Sisters
Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - Together Again
Cecilia Bartoli & Sol Gabetta - Dolce Duello
Jools Holland & Jose Feliciano - As You See Me Now
SOUNDTRACK OF THE YEAR
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
Hans Zimmer/ Benjamin Wallfisch - Blade Runner 2049
Hans Zimmer/ Jacob Shea/ David Fleming - Blue Planet II
John Debney/ Joseph Trapanese - The Greatest Showman
Olafur Arnalds - Broadchurch
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Alexander Armstrong - In A Winter Light
Andre Rieu - Amore
Bradley Walsh - When You're Smiling
Jools Holland & Jose Feliciano - As You See Me Now
Leading Ladies - Songs From The Stage
Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - Together Again
RPO/Roy Orbison - A Love So Beautiful
Sheridan Smith - Sheridan
Tokio Myers - Our Generation
Dame Vera Lynn - 100
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tokio Myers
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Dame Vera Lynn
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.