Matthew Wright will continue as its host until late June or early July

TV presenter Matthew Wright has said he decided to quit his Channel 5 show The Wright Stuff because of the "demands" of the daily routine.

Speaking about his decision, he said: "There is not a lot to say really, other than the fact... the demands of getting up for a daytime show.

"I'm not going to equate it with digging roads, which is hard as well, but the old brain!"

He will leave this summer but said he doesn't know what he will do next.

"I am available for weddings, birthdays and bar mitzvahs!" he joked on Wednesday's programme.

The host has presented the topical current affairs chat show since it began in 2000.

Speaking about his regime, he said: "I'm up at three o'clock in the morning these days. I go to bed at half seven. I've had 18-and-a-half years of it.

"Mrs Wright, we pass like ships in the night. And you are looking around thinking at some point you have got to have a change."

In his show, Wright chews over the talking points of the day with a panel of guests as well as taking calls from viewers.

He confirmed that he will continue as its host until late June or early July.

Wright started his career in newspapers, first at the Sun and later at The Daily Mirror, where he had a daily column for five years, before making his move into TV.

He is also known for presenting BBC weekly factual show Inside Out London and was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.

