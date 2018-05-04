Sir Paul and Dame Darcey honoured at palace

Image copyright PA

Sir Paul McCartney has been made a companion of honour by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old Beatle, who was knighted 20 years ago, was given the award for his services to music.

A Companion of Honour is awarded for the most outstanding achievements at a national level and there can only ever be a maximum of 65 at any given time.

Dancer and Strictly judge Darcey Bussell was also made a dame by the Queen.

Both received their honours at an investiture at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning.

Sir Paul said: "I see this as a huge honour for me and my family and I think of how proud my Liverpool mum and dad would have been to see this."

Dame Darcey compared the ceremony to getting married and also suggested Prince Harry could be Strictly Come Dancing's first royal contestant.

"I would love to see Harry ... I think he would try everything. He'd probably be great on Strictly, wouldn't he? He would be fantastic," she said.

'Like getting married'

She also revealed she had previously invited the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to sit in the Strictly audience, adding "that would be extraordinary".

Speaking about her damehood, she said: "It's been a shock, it's kind of like getting married, and you realise you're suddenly here and it's nearly over.

"I wasn't expecting it at all. I'm still supporting the dance world and for me it's recognition for all the dance institutions I'm involved with."

She was honoured for her services to dance, following a career spanning 30 years.

