Andrew Marr to have kidney operation

Image copyright Andrew Marr Show Image caption The surgery comes five years after Marr suffered a stroke

BBC presenter Andrew Marr will have an operation this week to remove a malignant tumour on his kidney.

The former political editor is expected to "make a full recovery and will be returning to the airwaves soon", his agent Mary Greenham said.

The broadcaster will not be hosting his weekly Sunday programme, the Andrew Marr Show, while he recuperates.

The 58-year-old told viewers at the end of Sunday's show: "I am going to be away for a couple of weeks or so."

He added: "I'm having a small hospital operation and I will be back as soon as I possibly can, so be kind please to whoever is sitting in this chair next week."

In her statement his agent added that he and his family "have asked for privacy at this difficult time".

The surgery comes five years after Marr suffered a stroke, which saw him take a nine-month break from his Sunday morning show.

He spent two months in hospital, followed by months of physiotherapy to help him walk again.

Three months after his stroke, the broadcaster gave an interview to his own programme, in which he said he was "lucky to be alive."

A BBC spokeswoman said: "Andrew is taking a period of time off for medical reasons.

"We wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back on our screens soon."