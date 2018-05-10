Image copyright AFP Image caption Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have been married since 2007

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife has given her first interview since he was engulfed in scandal, and said she was "never" suspicious about his behaviour.

Asked by Vogue magazine whether she had suspicions, fashion designer Georgina Chapman replied: "Absolutely not."

The interview comes seven months after the first of dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Chapman admitted she had been "so naive", and was "so humiliated and so broken" when the scandal unfolded.

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and she announced that she was leaving him days after the allegations emerged. Vogue described him as her "soon-to-be ex-husband".

The movie mogul has denied all allegations of "non-consensual sex".

The British designer, who founded the Marchesa label, said she didn't go out in public for five months after the story broke.

Georgina Chapman: "I had what I thought was a very happy marriage"

"I was so humiliated and so broken that I didn't think it was respectful to go out," she told US Vogue.

"I thought, 'who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?'. It's still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped. It was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs."

The couple have two children, who are aged seven and five.

'Moments of rage'

She said: "There was a part of me that was terribly naive - clearly, so naive.

"I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief. And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?

Vogue said she broke down in loud sobs during the interview. "What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them."

Scarlett Johansson wore Marchesa to the Met Gala

Chapman said she lost 10lb in five days after the first allegations emerged because she "couldn't keep food down".

She said: "My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I'd ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn't make an informed decision.

"And then the stories expanded and I realised that this wasn't an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here."

With the children, she went to stay with actor David Oyelowo, a longtime friend.

"I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life," she said.

Weinstein was "a wonderful partner", Chapman said, adding: "He was a friend and a confidant and a supporter. Yes, he's a big personality... but... I don't know. I wish I had the answers. But I don't."

Scarlett Johansson was the first celebrity in months to wear Marchesa at a high-profile event when she wore one of the firm's creations to the Met Ball on Monday.

